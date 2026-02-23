Tejas Jet Incident: A Minor Glitch, Says HAL

Days following a Tejas jet's minor incident at a frontline airbase, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has labeled it as non-severe, without elaborating on specifics. The aerospace company clarified no crash occurred, but a minor technical ground mishap was being thoroughly evaluated.

The Tejas, celebrated for its superior safety record among modern fighter jets, sustained damage after overshooting the runway on February 7. HAL is actively collaborating with the Indian Air Force to expedite solutions. Despite the damage, the aircraft's integrity remains largely lauded.

With no comments yet from the IAF, Tejas continues to be a robust single-engine fighter, designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike operations in challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)