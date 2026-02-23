Left Menu

Tejas Jet Incident: A Minor Glitch, Says HAL

After a Tejas jet of the Indian Air Force encountered a minor incident at a frontline airbase, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd described it as non-critical. The Light Combat Aircraft, known for its impressive safety record, suffered damage when it overshot the runway, prompting an internal investigation by HAL and the IAF.

Days following a Tejas jet's minor incident at a frontline airbase, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has labeled it as non-severe, without elaborating on specifics. The aerospace company clarified no crash occurred, but a minor technical ground mishap was being thoroughly evaluated.

The Tejas, celebrated for its superior safety record among modern fighter jets, sustained damage after overshooting the runway on February 7. HAL is actively collaborating with the Indian Air Force to expedite solutions. Despite the damage, the aircraft's integrity remains largely lauded.

With no comments yet from the IAF, Tejas continues to be a robust single-engine fighter, designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike operations in challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

