Shocking Incident: Racial Harassment and Assault at AIIMS Gorakhpur
A third-year resident doctor specializing in obstetrics at AIIMS Gorakhpur faced racial slurs, stalking, and physical assault. The incident, involving three individuals, occurred near the institute. Police have launched investigations, with CCTV footage aiding in identifying a suspect's motorcycle. The incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice.
- Country:
- India
A third-year resident doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur was the victim of racial slurs and physical assault, police reported Monday. The doctor, from Nagaland and specializing in obstetrics, was returning to campus when accosted by three men. Despite distress, police interventions are underway to apprehend the suspects.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, confirmed a case has been filed at the AIIMS police station. Without specifying invoked FIR sections, he noted CCTV footage has linked a motorcycle to the accused. Multiple police teams are active in the pursuit of the perpetrators.
This distressing incident involving racial discrimination has drawn attention from the National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS, who emphasize the gravity of the resident's ordeal. As investigations continue, there is a unified call for swift justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIIMS
- doctor
- assault
- racial slurs
- Gorakhpur
- police investigation
- incident
- justice
- NorthEast
- medical
ALSO READ
Controversy Ignites as Ex-BJP MP Faces Backlash Over Blanket Incident
North East Students Society Demands Justice: Racial Harassment Incident Rocks Delhi University
HAL Clarifies Tejas Incident: No Airborne Crash, Smooth Production Ahead
Critical Oversight: Tejas Aircraft Incidents Prompt IAF to Ground Fleet
Security Breach: Armed Incident at Mar-a-Lago Raises Questions