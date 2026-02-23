Left Menu

North East Students Society Demands Justice: Racial Harassment Incident Rocks Delhi University

The North East Students Society Delhi University (NESSDU) has condemned racial harassment against three Arunachali students. The society demands strict action after the students faced racial slurs and intimidation during an incident involving an electrician. An FIR has been filed against Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain for promoting enmity and outraging modesty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:06 IST
North East Students Society Demands Justice: Racial Harassment Incident Rocks Delhi University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North East Students Society at Delhi University (NESSDU) has voiced strong condemnation following a racially charged incident involving three Arunachali students in Delhi. NESSDU has denounced the racial slurs, verbal harassment, and intimidation that occurred on February 19 as the students installed an air conditioner at their home in Malviya Nagar.

Video footage circulating online reveals derogatory language and harassment directed at the students. Statements included unfounded allegations tied to massage parlours and drugs, fueling stereotypes. Delhi police quickly responded with an FIR against suspects Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain under charges related to promoting enmity and outraging a woman's modesty.

NESSDU underscored the persistent racism faced by individuals from the northeast in India and demanded legal actions to prevent further incidents. They emphasized their commitment to pursuing all available legal options should swift justice not be rendered.

TRENDING

1
AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

 India
2
Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

 India
3
Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlands

Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlan...

 India
4
U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026