North East Students Society Demands Justice: Racial Harassment Incident Rocks Delhi University

The North East Students Society at Delhi University (NESSDU) has voiced strong condemnation following a racially charged incident involving three Arunachali students in Delhi. NESSDU has denounced the racial slurs, verbal harassment, and intimidation that occurred on February 19 as the students installed an air conditioner at their home in Malviya Nagar.

Video footage circulating online reveals derogatory language and harassment directed at the students. Statements included unfounded allegations tied to massage parlours and drugs, fueling stereotypes. Delhi police quickly responded with an FIR against suspects Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain under charges related to promoting enmity and outraging a woman's modesty.

NESSDU underscored the persistent racism faced by individuals from the northeast in India and demanded legal actions to prevent further incidents. They emphasized their commitment to pursuing all available legal options should swift justice not be rendered.