Hezbollah Member and Allies Killed in Israeli Strike in Tehran
An Israeli airstrike in Tehran has resulted in the deaths of a Hezbollah member and an Iraqi armed group operative. The Hezbollah figure, identified as Abu Ali Khalil, was on a pilgrimage in Iraq before flying to Tehran. This event adds tension to ongoing Israeli-Iranian hostilities.
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike in Tehran has killed a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah group and an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group operative, according to a senior Lebanese security source and the Iraqi group itself.
The Hezbollah member, named as Abu Ali Khalil, had previously served as a bodyguard for Hezbollah's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah. Alongside Khalil was a member of the Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada group. The two were reportedly visiting Iraq for a religious pilgrimage before traveling to Tehran, where they met their fate.
This marks another escalation in the already tense Israeli-Iranian relations, as Israel accuses Iran of nearing nuclear weapon capability while Iran denies such ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Consensus at G7: De-escalating Israel-Iran Tensions
U.S. Boosts Defense Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Global Markets on Edge Amid Israel-Iran Tensions and Central Bank Decisions
Nepal Mobilizes for Safe Evacuation of Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Oil Markets Rattle Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions