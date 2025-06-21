Hezbollah Member and Allies Killed in Israeli Strike in Tehran

An Israeli airstrike in Tehran has killed a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah group and an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group operative, according to a senior Lebanese security source and the Iraqi group itself.

The Hezbollah member, named as Abu Ali Khalil, had previously served as a bodyguard for Hezbollah's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah. Alongside Khalil was a member of the Kataeb Sayyed Al-Shuhada group. The two were reportedly visiting Iraq for a religious pilgrimage before traveling to Tehran, where they met their fate.

This marks another escalation in the already tense Israeli-Iranian relations, as Israel accuses Iran of nearing nuclear weapon capability while Iran denies such ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)