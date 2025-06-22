Texas Mandates Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Texas has become the largest state to pass a law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Governor Greg Abbott has signed the bill into law, setting the stage for potential legal challenges over the constitutionality of intertwining religion and public education.

The legislation, which sailed through the Republican-majority state House and Senate, requires a specific English version of the commandments to be displayed prominently, despite varying interpretations across different faiths. Supporters argue that the Commandments are foundational to the nation's judicial and educational systems.

Critics, including numerous faith leaders, maintain that this law infringes on religious freedom and could alienate students from diverse religious backgrounds. They highlight the presence of thousands of students in Texas who may not adhere to the Commandments' teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)