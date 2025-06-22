Left Menu

Texas Mandates Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Texas has passed a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, sparking a legal debate over the separation of church and state. The law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott, mirrors similar mandates in other states, which have faced constitutional challenges in federal courts.

Austin | Updated: 22-06-2025 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

Texas has become the largest state to pass a law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Governor Greg Abbott has signed the bill into law, setting the stage for potential legal challenges over the constitutionality of intertwining religion and public education.

The legislation, which sailed through the Republican-majority state House and Senate, requires a specific English version of the commandments to be displayed prominently, despite varying interpretations across different faiths. Supporters argue that the Commandments are foundational to the nation's judicial and educational systems.

Critics, including numerous faith leaders, maintain that this law infringes on religious freedom and could alienate students from diverse religious backgrounds. They highlight the presence of thousands of students in Texas who may not adhere to the Commandments' teachings.

