France Gathers Defense Cabinet Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

France is preparing for an emergency defense cabinet meeting on Sunday, as tensions rise after the United States launched airstrikes targeting Iran, according to the French presidency. The move underscores heightened international concern over developments in the Middle East.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has been actively communicating with global leaders, including the Saudi Crown Prince, plans additional discussions with both European and regional counterparts throughout the day. This diplomatic outreach highlights France's commitment to regional stability amidst escalating conflict.

The French government emphasized that it would prioritize the safe departure of French citizens desiring to leave Iran and Israel, reflecting the urgency and scope of the situation. These efforts are part of a wider international response to current geopolitical developments.

