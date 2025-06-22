Left Menu

France Gathers Defense Cabinet Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

France is set to convene an emergency defense cabinet meeting following U.S. airstrikes on Iran. President Macron has been in talks with various leaders and aims to expedite the evacuation of French nationals from Iran and Israel. Further discussions with European and regional leaders are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:35 IST
France Gathers Defense Cabinet Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is preparing for an emergency defense cabinet meeting on Sunday, as tensions rise after the United States launched airstrikes targeting Iran, according to the French presidency. The move underscores heightened international concern over developments in the Middle East.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has been actively communicating with global leaders, including the Saudi Crown Prince, plans additional discussions with both European and regional counterparts throughout the day. This diplomatic outreach highlights France's commitment to regional stability amidst escalating conflict.

The French government emphasized that it would prioritize the safe departure of French citizens desiring to leave Iran and Israel, reflecting the urgency and scope of the situation. These efforts are part of a wider international response to current geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025