Iraqi National Arrested Attempting Illegal Nepal Crossing

An Iraqi national has been detained by authorities in Bihar's East Champaran district as he allegedly attempted to illegally cross into Nepal. The arrest was confirmed by local officials on Sunday.

According to Deputy SP Dhirendra Kumar from the Raxaul sub-division, the arrested individual has been identified as 47-year-old Fauji Hamid Al Bayati from Baghdad. The arrest took place on Saturday.

Kumar reported that a collaborative effort between the local police and the immigration department led to Al Bayati's capture. Al Bayati, who professed to be a software engineer for a Dubai-based company, claimed he was visiting India on a tourist visa for the third time to recruit staff. His actions have resulted in charges under the Foreigners Act after his attempt to enter Nepal illegally.

