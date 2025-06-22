Left Menu

Scrap Collector Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Minor's Rape

In Navi Mumbai, a scrap collector named Mohammad Ajmer alias Irfan Mustafa Shaikh has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl under deceitful promises of marriage. The incident occurred near Vashi truck terminus months ago, and he now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Updated: 22-06-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged rape involving a minor has led to the arrest of a scrap collector in Navi Mumbai, according to local police authorities.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ajmer, also known as Irfan Mustafa Shaikh, had reportedly befriended the minor, promising marriage while they both worked as scrap collectors.

Police report that Shaikh raped the girl near the Vashi truck terminus four to five months ago, leading to his detention under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for multiple charges including deceitful means of sexual intercourse. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

