Triumphant Precision: U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the precision and success of U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. These strikes, a strategic move planned by President Trump, aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear ambitions, underscoring the resurgence of American deterrence without targeting Iranian troops or civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable display of military prowess, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the impressive success of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, carried out after meticulous planning over months and weeks.

Hegseth clarified that the operations carefully avoided targeting Iranian forces or citizens, focusing exclusively on crippling Iran's nuclear aspirations.

Citing President Trump's strategic foresight, Hegseth noted that the operation reaffirmed America's strength and deterrence, sending a clear message to global adversaries: America stands resolute.

