Army Personnel Nabbed in Espionage Scandal

An Indian Army personnel and his associate were arrested in Jammu for espionage activities linked to Pakistan's ISI. The accused, Gurpreet Singh and Sahil Masih, were caught attempting to share sensitive data. Investigations reveal Singh used his army position to transmit classified military information via pen drives.

Updated: 22-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:53 IST
Army Personnel Nabbed in Espionage Scandal
In a dramatic intelligence operation, Indian Army personnel Gurpreet Singh and his associate Sahil Masih, were arrested by the Punjab Police in Jammu. They were implicated in espionage activities connected to Pakistan's spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), creating ripples in defense circles.

Punjab Police's Director General, Gaurav Yadav, shed light on the espionage network that Singh allegedly led. A resident of Dhariwal in Amritsar, Singh is accused of hoarding and distributing sensitive military information through pen drives and discs, exploiting his position in the military. His associate, Sahil Masih, is also from Dhariwal.

The espionage plot allegedly facilitated through Dubai-based drug trafficker Arjan, allowed Singh to receive monetary compensation via a sophisticated financial network, thus evading early detection. Further investigations are in progress to disable the network and apprehend other accomplices. A case has been filed at Lopoke police station.

