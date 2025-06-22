Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Kupwara Officer Dies from Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Aamir Amin Bhat, a young Deputy Superintendent of Police from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Despite rushing him to the hospital, doctors couldn't revive him. Bhat, who had recently completed his probation after passing the J&K Administrative Service exam, awaited his first posting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:32 IST
A young Deputy Superintendent of Police from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district has tragically died from a sudden cardiac arrest, official sources confirmed on Sunday.

The officer, Aamir Amin Bhat, suffered a massive heart attack at his residence in Ujroo, Langate, and was immediately transported to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, he could not be revived.

Bhat, just 30 years old and fresh out of his probation after passing the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service examination in 2024, was eagerly awaiting his first posting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

