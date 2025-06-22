Left Menu

Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

The U.S. launched a covert attack on Iran's nuclear sites under 'Operation Midnight,' aimed at neutralizing threats from Iran's nuclear program. Seven B-2 bombers dropped bombs, and over 125 aircraft participated. While severe damage occurred, retaliation from Iran remains a looming threat. The U.S. military has increased regional security.

Updated: 22-06-2025 19:59 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has clarified that the recent American strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, dubbed 'Operation Midnight,' were not aimed at regime change. This statement came as Washington sent covert messages to Tehran encouraging diplomatic negotiations.

The meticulously planned operation saw seven B-2 bombers fly for 18 hours to deliver a precise strike against the nuclear facilities, using 14 bunker-buster bombs. General Dan Caine reported that the targets received extensive damage, but it remains uncertain if Iran's nuclear capabilities were entirely eliminated.

As tensions rise, Tehran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel, injuring many and causing damage. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has increased its alert level and relocated sensitive assets in anticipation of potential Iranian counterattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

