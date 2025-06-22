Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has clarified that the recent American strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, dubbed 'Operation Midnight,' were not aimed at regime change. This statement came as Washington sent covert messages to Tehran encouraging diplomatic negotiations.

The meticulously planned operation saw seven B-2 bombers fly for 18 hours to deliver a precise strike against the nuclear facilities, using 14 bunker-buster bombs. General Dan Caine reported that the targets received extensive damage, but it remains uncertain if Iran's nuclear capabilities were entirely eliminated.

As tensions rise, Tehran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel, injuring many and causing damage. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has increased its alert level and relocated sensitive assets in anticipation of potential Iranian counterattacks.

