Operation Midnight Hammer: US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Spark Global Tensions

In a surprise operation named 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the US targeted Iran's nuclear sites, causing significant damage. While the US stresses no intent for regime change, the strikes have strained international relations, with Iran asserting its right to retaliate and global powers condemning the action.

Updated: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold military move, the United States launched a surprise attack on three of Iran's nuclear sites, severely damaging facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' was executed without resistance, sparking a global wave of criticism and fears of escalating conflict.

At a Pentagon briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine emphasized that the mission was not aimed at regime change, but at delaying Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite this, international skepticism persists, with Iran declaring the attacks a breach of sovereignty and vowing possible retaliation.

Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism that the operation could renew negotiations with Tehran, offering a chance at peace if Iran halts its nuclear pursuits. Meanwhile, Russia and China have condemned the U.S. actions, and geopolitical tensions are on the rise globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

