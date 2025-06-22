Left Menu

OIC Forms Contact Group to Address Iran-Israel Tensions

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation plans to form a ministerial contact group to engage with international parties, aiming to de-escalate tensions and halt aggressions against Iran. The 57-member group condemned Israeli actions and called for international deterrence and accountability for Israel regarding its actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:28 IST
  • Turkey

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced on Sunday the creation of a ministerial contact group to facilitate regular engagement with international and regional stakeholders, in a bid to support de-escalation measures and halt aggressions against Iran.

In a declaration issued following a meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Istanbul, the 57-member organization strongly condemned what it termed as "the aggression of Israel" against Iran. The group emphasized the urgent need to cease Israeli attacks, expressing deep concern about the escalating tensions.

The declaration notably omitted any reference to recent U.S. strikes on Iran. Nonetheless, the OIC urged the global community to implement deterrent actions to stop the aggression and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

