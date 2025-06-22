Nepali Youths Rescued from Job Scam in India

In a daring rescue operation, police in Udham Singh Nagar district successfully freed 32 Nepali youths, including minors, who had been brought from Nepal under false pretenses of employment and subsequently held captive. The liberating effort took place following a complaint by Naveen Joshi of the Nepal Embassy, highlighting the dire situation.

Authorities uncovered that these youths, lured by the promise of work, were coerced into selling products for Lead Vision Trading India Private Limited Company. When they resisted, they faced severe repercussions, including threats of violence. The rescue was executed in the Kashipur area, with police arresting three key figures linked to the crime.

An investigation revealed that the operation was spearheaded by Birendra Shahi, with support from Sachin Kumar and Manish Tiwari. These individuals now face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code alongside the Juvenile Justice Act. Attention has turned towards Chetan Handa, a director of the implicated company, pending further inquiries.

