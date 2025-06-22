Left Menu

Nepali Youths Rescued from Job Scam in India

Police in Udham Singh Nagar rescued 32 Nepali youths, tricked into India with false job promises and held captive. Three individuals were arrested. The operation followed a tip-off from the Nepal Embassy and led to the youths' liberation from Kashipur. Alleged exploitation involved forced product sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:54 IST
In a daring rescue operation, police in Udham Singh Nagar district successfully freed 32 Nepali youths, including minors, who had been brought from Nepal under false pretenses of employment and subsequently held captive. The liberating effort took place following a complaint by Naveen Joshi of the Nepal Embassy, highlighting the dire situation.

Authorities uncovered that these youths, lured by the promise of work, were coerced into selling products for Lead Vision Trading India Private Limited Company. When they resisted, they faced severe repercussions, including threats of violence. The rescue was executed in the Kashipur area, with police arresting three key figures linked to the crime.

An investigation revealed that the operation was spearheaded by Birendra Shahi, with support from Sachin Kumar and Manish Tiwari. These individuals now face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code alongside the Juvenile Justice Act. Attention has turned towards Chetan Handa, a director of the implicated company, pending further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

