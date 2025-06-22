Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Suicide Bomber Targets Damascus Church

A suicide bomber killed at least 15 people at Mar Elias Church in Damascus, marking the first such attack since Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has assured protection for minorities during this transitional phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Suicide Bomber Targets Damascus Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church in Damascus claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, signifying a grim first in the city since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad. This attack starkly illustrates the ongoing instability in the region.

The Syrian interior ministry confirmed that the perpetrator was aligned with the Islamic State and entered the church armed before detonating an explosive vest. The tragic event highlights the persistent threat of extremist violence even after Assad's departure.

With President Ahmed al-Sharaa now leading Syria as part of a transitional government, his promises to safeguard minorities have come under intense scrutiny. Footage from the White Helmets depicted horrific scenes of destruction, embodying the challenges ahead for Syria's recovery and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025