Tragedy Strikes as Suicide Bomber Targets Damascus Church

A devastating suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church in Damascus claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, signifying a grim first in the city since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad. This attack starkly illustrates the ongoing instability in the region.

The Syrian interior ministry confirmed that the perpetrator was aligned with the Islamic State and entered the church armed before detonating an explosive vest. The tragic event highlights the persistent threat of extremist violence even after Assad's departure.

With President Ahmed al-Sharaa now leading Syria as part of a transitional government, his promises to safeguard minorities have come under intense scrutiny. Footage from the White Helmets depicted horrific scenes of destruction, embodying the challenges ahead for Syria's recovery and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)