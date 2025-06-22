Left Menu

India Refutes False Claims of US Airspace Use

India has dismissed as fake the social media claims that US fighter jets used Indian airspace to strike Iran. The US carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with President Trump warning of further action. The Press Information Bureau clarified that these claims were baseless.

Updated: 22-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:56 IST
India Refutes False Claims of US Airspace Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to circulating allegations on social media, India categorically denied claims that US fighter jets utilized Indian airspace for airstrikes in Iran. The incidents followed the US's strategic bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran, intensifying geopolitical tensions in the region.

Amid these developments, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, advising that further military actions could ensue should Iran retaliate. The situation has drawn significant international attention, and misinformation is rife, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check promptly debunked these false narratives on social media platform X, affirming that no such airspace use by US aircraft occurred, as reiterated by Gen. Dan Caine during a recent press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

