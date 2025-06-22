Left Menu

Swift Justice in Mumbai: Fake Cops Nabbed for Kidnapping and Heist

Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man in Bhuleshwar, Mumbai, and robbing him of Rs 50 lakh by posing as police officers. The arrests were executed across Pune, Satara, and Thane within six hours of the crime being reported. Rs 39 lakh in cash has been recovered.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of crime and justice, Mumbai Police swiftly apprehended five men masquerading as police officers who allegedly kidnapped a man and robbed him of Rs 50 lakh in cash.

The meticulously coordinated arrests unfolded across Pune, Satara, and Thane, just six hours after the Rs 50 lakh heist was reported at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai.

The culprits intercepted the victim in Bhuleshwar, forcibly abducting him in a vehicle and later abandoning him in Navi Mumbai after a chilling threat of an encounter if he ever returned to the city. Police have recovered Rs 39 lakh and crucial evidence as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

