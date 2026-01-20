Syngenta Expands Pune Operations to Boost Global Digital Innovation
Syngenta is expanding its Global Capability Center in Pune, emphasizing digital innovation and operational excellence. This expansion supports global operations in Finance, IT, and Digital, with over 1,100 employees driving data science and AI initiatives. Syngenta reinforces its commitment to India as a strategic hub for talent and innovation.
Syngenta, a giant in agricultural science and technology, has announced a major expansion of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune. This move underscores the company's dedication to digital innovation and global operational excellence.
The state-of-the-art facility currently employs over 1,100 professionals and is pivotal for supporting Syngenta's worldwide functions. It's a cornerstone for Finance, IT & Digital, and AMEA regional operations, evolving into a hub for data science and artificial intelligence, central to the company's digital transformation efforts.
Abhishek Agarwal, Head of Syngenta GCC, emphasized India's crucial role in their global strategy, citing the talent ecosystem as a key asset for innovation and talent development. The center aims to drive operational excellence through strategic AI integration, continually advancing Syngenta's technology-driven objectives.
