Left Menu

Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation

In Odisha's Ganjam district, four suspected poachers were arrested following a raid by forest officers on Tuesday. Wildlife parts, weapons, and explosives were seized. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the illegal hunting and identify others involved in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:05 IST
Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four suspected poachers were apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district following a coordinated operation by forest officers, officials reported on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after a tip-off led to a raid on several houses in Budhamba village, where officers recovered dry meat and bones of wild boar and porcupine quills.

Seized items included country-made guns, an axe, wooden catapults, cutting weapons, and explosives, indicating the extent of the illegal operation aimed at hunting wild animals for consumption and market sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026