Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation

Four suspected poachers were apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district following a coordinated operation by forest officers, officials reported on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after a tip-off led to a raid on several houses in Budhamba village, where officers recovered dry meat and bones of wild boar and porcupine quills.

Seized items included country-made guns, an axe, wooden catapults, cutting weapons, and explosives, indicating the extent of the illegal operation aimed at hunting wild animals for consumption and market sale.

