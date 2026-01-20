Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation
In Odisha's Ganjam district, four suspected poachers were arrested following a raid by forest officers on Tuesday. Wildlife parts, weapons, and explosives were seized. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the illegal hunting and identify others involved in the operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Four suspected poachers were apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district following a coordinated operation by forest officers, officials reported on Tuesday.
The arrests were made after a tip-off led to a raid on several houses in Budhamba village, where officers recovered dry meat and bones of wild boar and porcupine quills.
Seized items included country-made guns, an axe, wooden catapults, cutting weapons, and explosives, indicating the extent of the illegal operation aimed at hunting wild animals for consumption and market sale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Faces Redistricting Dispute: California's Congressional Map Challenge
Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya
Tragic Fall into Accountability: Real Estate Director Arrested Amid Fatal Urban Negligence
Surat Bitcoin Scandal: Nephew's Arrest Deepens Probe
Digital Arrest Unmasked: New Frontiers of Cybercrime