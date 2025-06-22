Left Menu

Arrests Made Over Controversial Dr B R Ambedkar Content on WhatsApp

Two individuals, Deepak Chauhan and Himanshu, were arrested for uploading controversial content about Dr B R Ambedkar as a WhatsApp status. The arrest followed a complaint at Hastinapur Police Station. The complainant alleged casteist slurs and death threats when he objected to the content. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:35 IST
In a recent incident, law enforcement officials arrested two individuals for allegedly posting contentious content related to Dr B R Ambedkar on WhatsApp. The arrests took place after a complaint was lodged at the Hastinapur Police Station.

The accused, identified as Deepak Chauhan and Himanshu, hail from the villages of Tarapur and Bastaura Nangar in Hastinapur. According to the police, the complaint was filed on June 21.

The complainant reported that upon objecting to the inflammatory content, the accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs and issued death threats. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

