Arrests Made Over Controversial Dr B R Ambedkar Content on WhatsApp

In a recent incident, law enforcement officials arrested two individuals for allegedly posting contentious content related to Dr B R Ambedkar on WhatsApp. The arrests took place after a complaint was lodged at the Hastinapur Police Station.

The accused, identified as Deepak Chauhan and Himanshu, hail from the villages of Tarapur and Bastaura Nangar in Hastinapur. According to the police, the complaint was filed on June 21.

The complainant reported that upon objecting to the inflammatory content, the accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs and issued death threats. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details in this matter.

