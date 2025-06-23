China and India: Navigating Sensitive Borders
China's foreign minister emphasized the importance of managing sensitive border issues and maintaining peace with India. In a recent meeting in Beijing with India's national security advisor, both nations acknowledged positive strides in bilateral relations and the necessity to bolster mutual trust for problem-solving.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed the need for both China and India to manage "sensitive issues" diligently, ensuring peace in their border regions. This was highlighted during Wang's meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Beijing.
The bilateral talks underscore recent positive developments in relations between the two countries. However, Wang stated that further mutual trust is required to resolve ongoing challenges.
India and China, both regional powerhouses, share a complex border history. The latest discussions aim to strengthen diplomatic ties and provide a foundation for lasting peace and collaboration.
