Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Evidence in Gopalpur Beach Gang Rape Case

The Odisha Crime Branch is making strides in the investigation of the heinous gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur Beach, having seized critical digital evidence against the ten accused, according to a senior officer's statement on Monday.

CCTV footage and mobile phone records have been forwarded to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) for analysis. The findings from the SFL will guide the filing of a charge sheet, as confirmed by officials. The case involves ten suspects, including four minors, who are accused of assaulting a 20-year-old woman and her male friend in June.

The CID Crime Branch took over the investigation, resulting in the arrest of all suspects. The adults remain in judicial custody, while the minors are held in juvenile facilities. Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra highlighted the importance of digital evidence in securing convictions, noting that DNA profiling has been completed. He also underscored the support being provided to the victim, as national human rights organizations demand swift justice and comprehensive support.

