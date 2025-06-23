Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Evidence in Gopalpur Beach Gang Rape Case
The Odisha Crime Branch has collected significant digital evidence in the high-profile gang rape case of a college student at Gopalpur Beach. With ten suspects, including minors, apprehended, investigators have seized CCTV footage and mobile data. The charge sheet will be filed post State Forensic Laboratory findings.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Crime Branch is making strides in the investigation of the heinous gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur Beach, having seized critical digital evidence against the ten accused, according to a senior officer's statement on Monday.
CCTV footage and mobile phone records have been forwarded to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) for analysis. The findings from the SFL will guide the filing of a charge sheet, as confirmed by officials. The case involves ten suspects, including four minors, who are accused of assaulting a 20-year-old woman and her male friend in June.
The CID Crime Branch took over the investigation, resulting in the arrest of all suspects. The adults remain in judicial custody, while the minors are held in juvenile facilities. Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra highlighted the importance of digital evidence in securing convictions, noting that DNA profiling has been completed. He also underscored the support being provided to the victim, as national human rights organizations demand swift justice and comprehensive support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Youth Granted Bail in Attempted Murder Case: CCTV Footage Key in Court Decision
Election Commission Stands Firm Against CCTV Footage Disclosure Amid Privacy Concerns
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court extends police custody of Sonam, Raj by 2 days; 3 hitmen remanded to 14-day judicial custody.
Judicial Custody for Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court remands wife Sonam, ‘boyfriend’ Raj to 13-day judicial custody.