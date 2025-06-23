UK Issues Safety Warning for Citizens in Qatar

The British government on Monday urged its citizens residing in Qatar to 'shelter in place' following fears over unspecified security threats. This was confirmed in an advisory issued due to 'an abundance of caution.'

The specifics behind the warning remain undisclosed, though it mirrors a similar cautionary measure from the U.S. government regarding the Gulf Arab State.

In response, Qatar's foreign ministry assured that the nation's security situation continues to be stable, despite the recent advisories from both the U.S. and U.K. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)