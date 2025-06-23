Prague Court Orders Retrial for Former PM Andrej Babis in Fraud Case
Prague's High Court has annulled a lower court's acquittal of ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, demanding a retrial in a $2 million EU subsidy fraud. The case focuses on a farm that shifted ownership to benefit from subsidies. Babis claims political bias, with significant political implications looming.
Prague's High Court has once again overturned a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges concerning a $2 million European Union subsidy.
The decision sends the case back to Prague's Municipal Court for a retrial. The court indicated that the previous trial did not properly evaluate the evidence presented.
The charges revolve around a farm, the Stork's Nest, which received EU subsidies after its ownership transferred from Babis' Agrofert conglomerate to his family. The subsidies were designed for small businesses, which Agrofert did not qualify for. The political stakes are high as the court's decision precedes an upcoming parliamentary election.
