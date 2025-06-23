Spy Arrested in Crete: Espionage Allegations Unfold
A man suspected of espionage was arrested in Crete. Allegedly, he took thousands of photos of military sites. Hailing from Azerbaijan, he carried a Polish passport. The arrest involved Greece's National Intelligence Service. The suspect appeared in court to prepare his defense.
Greek authorities have detained a man suspected of conducting espionage activities on Crete, officials announced Monday.
In accordance with local regulations, the suspect's identity remains undisclosed. He was apprehended Sunday with the assistance of Greece's National Intelligence Service.
Local sources identify the man as an Azerbaijani national holding a Polish passport. Allegedly found with numerous photographs of military sites and naval vessels, the individual was linked to espionage activities near the Souda Bay naval base—a key strategic site in the eastern Mediterranean.
The accused made a court appearance on Monday for a preliminary hearing, with the court granting him until Wednesday to mount a defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
