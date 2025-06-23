Tech-Driven Transparency: The Government's Facial Recognition Push

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, has defended the government's decision to implement facial recognition technology for Anganwadi beneficiaries. This comes after criticism from the Congress party, which claims the technology could exclude vulnerable populations from crucial welfare schemes. In response, Devi emphasized that the initiative aims to boost transparency and inclusion in delivering government benefits.

Addressing Congress's allegations, Devi pointed to data indicating an increase in beneficiaries for programs such as PMMVY. She stated that the number of first-time beneficiaries rose significantly over recent years, countering claims of exclusion due to technological barriers.

Devi also highlighted the success of other technology-driven initiatives like PM-Kisan and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, where millions receive support efficiently. Dismissing the Congress-era inefficiencies, she highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that benefits fully reach their intended recipients. Despite Congress's concerns about potential discrimination through facial recognition systems, the ministry plans to enforce these technologies to improve service delivery.