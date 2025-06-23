Amit Shah Hails Forces, Vows End to Naxalism by March 2026 in Chhattisgarh

In a powerful address to security personnel stationed in New Raipur, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed the Central Government’s resolute commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The Minister was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), and other senior officers.

The interaction was a solemn moment of appreciation and recognition of the courage, sacrifice, and commitment displayed by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CoBRA units, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in tackling one of India’s longest-standing internal security challenges.

Saluting Bravery: Shah Praises Forces as Pillars of India’s Anti-Naxal Success

Speaking to assembled personnel, Shri Shah paid heartfelt tribute to the tireless efforts of security forces working in the toughest terrain. “It is your bravery and resilience that has made significant strides in defeating the scourge of Naxalism,” Shah said. He underscored that India’s battle against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) had gained unprecedented momentum in recent years thanks to coordinated action between central and state forces.

He added, “What our jawans set out to accomplish, they never leave unfinished.” Lauding their strategic operations and successful dismantling of long-standing Maoist hideouts, the Home Minister remarked that these missions had astonished security forces around the world with their efficiency, discipline, and courage.

March 2026: A Deadline for a Naxal-Free India

Reaffirming the Centre’s unwavering goal, Shri Amit Shah stated, “We will eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. That’s my promise, based on the trust and strength of our forces.” He described this as one of India’s most defining moments since Independence, comparing the victory over Naxalism to the liberation of entire regions from decades of fear, violence, and deprivation.

He emphasized that the fight is not just about eliminating militants but about liberating tribal regions from systemic oppression and integrating them into the nation’s growth narrative.

The Human Cost: 40,000 Lives Lost, Development Delayed

Reflecting on the grim legacy of Naxalism, Shah shared that nearly 40,000 people had been killed over the past 35 years, with countless others disabled, traumatized, and displaced. The insurgency has disproportionately harmed tribal communities, depriving them of access to education, healthcare, electricity, clean water, sanitation, housing, and opportunities for industrial growth.

“Naxalism trapped poor tribal populations in a cycle of backwardness, isolating them from India's development journey,” he said. “But that is changing.”

As regions are being cleared of Naxal influence, development is reaching the grassroots—aided by the Chhattisgarh state government and its partnerships with the Centre. Shah cited the growing availability of basic services and infrastructure development as key markers of success.

Empowering Through Education: Pencil vs. Gun

In a moving remark that captured the spirit of India’s mission, Shri Shah said, “When a child picks up a pencil instead of a gun and writes ‘Ka, Kha, Ga’, it does not just change the child’s future—it transforms the destiny of the entire nation.”

He called this moment of transformation “very close,” pointing to both the tangible progress in law-and-order and the psychological shift among local populations now yearning for peace and development over rebellion.

Book Release: Documenting Victim Stories to Unmask the Truth

During the visit, Shri Amit Shah also released the book ‘Leor Oyna’, which documents the harrowing stories of victims of Naxal violence. The book aims to offer a counter-narrative to the glorification of Naxalites, often portrayed by some as ideological revolutionaries.

Shah said the book would serve as an eye-opener—especially for those who show misplaced sympathy towards Naxal groups under the banner of human rights advocacy. “This book will expose the cruelty inflicted on innocents and remind us all of the real cost of misguided romanticism,” he said.

A New Dawn for Tribal India

As the government intensifies efforts to secure and develop Naxal-affected regions, the Home Minister assured that tribal communities—long caught in the crossfire—would not only find peace but also new opportunities. The delivery of essential services, educational empowerment, and livelihood programs are being scaled up to ensure sustainable peace.

Shah concluded by stating that the eradication of Naxalism will mark a new chapter in India’s internal security history, and when that history is written, the names of India’s brave security personnel will be “etched in golden letters.”