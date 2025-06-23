Left Menu

Gadkari Praises Vijay Kelkar for Flexibility in Bureaucracy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the importance of flexible policy-making, contrasting the rigid bureaucratic mindset with the adaptive approach of former bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar. Kelkar's efforts were instrumental in reviving stalled projects, saving banks from potential NPAs, and pushing for GST implementation despite challenges.

Updated: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:19 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed concerns over the rigid mindset of the bureaucracy, emphasizing the need for flexible policy-making. He pointed out the lack of 'out-of-the-box' thinking as a significant impediment to progress.

Gadkari praised former bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar for his exceptional approach in addressing these issues. Citing Kelkar's contributions, he recounted how Kelkar played a crucial role in reviving stalled projects worth crores, thereby saving banks from non-performing assets.

Kelkar's tenure was also noted for his efforts in fostering consensus on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) despite facing challenges. Gadkari underscored politicians' role as 'policy entrepreneurs,' with Kelkar echoing the sentiment by highlighting their contributions to social and economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

