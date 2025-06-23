U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward for Missing Afghan-American Businessman

The United States government has put forth a significant incentive in the form of a $5 million reward for anyone providing information leading to the recovery of Mahmoud Habibi. This Afghan-American business figure has been missing ever since his detention by the Taliban's intelligence service on August 10, 2022.

A former chief in Afghanistan's civil aviation sector during the previous Western-backed government, Habibi was seized along with his driver and 29 other employees from the Kabul telecommunications firm where he worked. The U.S. State Department's notice highlights that, as of now, only Habibi and one other associate remain in custody.

The Taliban continue to deny holding Habibi, even after they took control of Kabul in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The State Department's Rewards for Justice program hopes to uncover details of Habibi's location, condition, and to facilitate his safe return.

