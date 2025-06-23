Left Menu

U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward for Missing Afghan-American Businessman

The U.S. State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information on Mahmoud Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman detained by the Taliban since August 2022. Despite the release of other detainees, Habibi's whereabouts remain unknown. The Taliban denies holding him since capturing Kabul in August 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:22 IST
U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward for Missing Afghan-American Businessman
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has put forth a significant incentive in the form of a $5 million reward for anyone providing information leading to the recovery of Mahmoud Habibi. This Afghan-American business figure has been missing ever since his detention by the Taliban's intelligence service on August 10, 2022.

A former chief in Afghanistan's civil aviation sector during the previous Western-backed government, Habibi was seized along with his driver and 29 other employees from the Kabul telecommunications firm where he worked. The U.S. State Department's notice highlights that, as of now, only Habibi and one other associate remain in custody.

The Taliban continue to deny holding Habibi, even after they took control of Kabul in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The State Department's Rewards for Justice program hopes to uncover details of Habibi's location, condition, and to facilitate his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025