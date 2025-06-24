UN Expert Warns Trafficked Migrant Domestic Workers Face Systemic Neglect

The United Nations has issued a powerful rebuke of the persistent global failure to protect migrant domestic workers from trafficking, exploitation, and abuse. In a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Siobhán Mullally, the UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, outlined how systemic weaknesses—particularly a lack of political will and flawed legal frameworks—are allowing human trafficking and rights violations to continue unchecked.

A Climate of Impunity Fueled by Racism and Gender Inequality

Mullally emphasized that racism and entrenched gender inequality are central to the climate of impunity in which migrant domestic workers—mostly women—are abused. These women are frequently lured into exploitative conditions by unscrupulous recruiters who misrepresent the terms of employment.

“They are promised well-paying and respectable jobs,” said Mullally, “but upon arrival, they are subjected to exploitative working conditions that differ dramatically from what was outlined in their contracts.” These often include long hours, isolation, denial of wages, physical abuse, and, in many cases, sexual violence and harassment.

Structural Legal Failures Expose Workers to Exploitation

The Special Rapporteur’s report highlights key legal and policy failures that make migrant domestic workers vulnerable to trafficking. Chief among them is the widespread use of tied visa systems, which restrict workers’ ability to leave abusive employers or change jobs legally.

Even in countries that have made legislative reforms to strengthen protections, Mullally noted that enforcement remains weak. Labour inspections, which are vital to detecting and preventing abuse, are often not permitted in private households—where most domestic work occurs—effectively placing these workers beyond the reach of legal protections.

Further, the exclusion of domestic workers from core labour law protections in many jurisdictions has normalized exploitative conditions. Without access to formal grievance mechanisms, legal aid, or safe reporting channels, workers often have no recourse when abused.

Re-Trafficking and Stigma Upon Return

The cycle of exploitation frequently continues even after a trafficked woman returns to her country of origin. Mullally noted that returnees often face stigmatisation, poverty, and discrimination, with limited access to reintegration services. In the absence of long-term support, including healthcare, education, and job training, they remain vulnerable to being trafficked again.

She urged governments to develop and fund long-term inclusion strategies, not just rescue operations. “A return without reintegration is not protection—it is a revolving door to renewed vulnerability,” she warned.

Urging Policy Shifts and International Accountability

The report calls for comprehensive action at national and international levels:

Repeal tied visa systems that bind workers to single employers.

Expand labour law protections to include domestic workers in full.

Strengthen bilateral and multilateral migration agreements based on international labour and human rights standards.

Increase funding for labour inspections and ensure they include oversight of domestic employment settings.

Support migrant worker associations and trade unions , especially those led by women and former victims of trafficking.

Ensure trauma-informed, gender-sensitive investigations and legal support for victims.

Address the digital dimension of trafficking, including the misuse of AI and online platforms in recruitment.

Mullally warned of the growing role of digital platforms in facilitating trafficking, noting the urgent need for regulations to prevent the use of online tools for deceptive recruitment and exploitative placement.

A Call for Stronger International Cooperation

The report concludes with a firm call to strengthen international cooperation, noting that accountability for trafficking in the context of domestic work and migration can only be achieved through coordinated action. States must ensure that human rights are at the center of all migration and labour policy decisions.

“Domestic work must not be excluded from legal protections,” Mullally concluded. “These workers are not invisible. They are essential—and their rights must be defended with the full force of law and justice.”