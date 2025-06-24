U.N. Denounces 'Weaponisation' of Food in Gaza
The U.N. human rights office condemns the weaponisation of food in Gaza as a war crime, pointing to a new aid distribution model by an Israeli-backed group. Civilians face dire choices between starvation and risking deadly attacks in pursuit of aid.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations human rights office made a vehement declaration on Tuesday, asserting that the 'weaponisation' of food intended for Gaza's civilian population constitutes a war crime. This statement arises amid the controversy surrounding a novel aid distribution system operated by an organization with Israeli backing.
In a press briefing held in Geneva, Thameen Al-Kheetan highlighted the severe moral dilemma faced by the people of Gaza: the decision to either succumb to starvation or risk violent death while attempting to procure food. This poignant depiction brings attention to the dire circumstances created by the recent spate of fatal incidents near the distribution points of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Al-Kheetan emphasized, 'The weaponisation of food resources, coupled with the obstruction or outright denial of access to essential services, not only breaches humanitarian tenets but also constitutes a war crime. In addition, under certain conditions, these actions could embody elements of other grave offenses as per international law.'
