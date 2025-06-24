Left Menu

U.N. Denounces 'Weaponisation' of Food in Gaza

The U.N. human rights office condemns the weaponisation of food in Gaza as a war crime, pointing to a new aid distribution model by an Israeli-backed group. Civilians face dire choices between starvation and risking deadly attacks in pursuit of aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:14 IST
U.N. Denounces 'Weaponisation' of Food in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations human rights office made a vehement declaration on Tuesday, asserting that the 'weaponisation' of food intended for Gaza's civilian population constitutes a war crime. This statement arises amid the controversy surrounding a novel aid distribution system operated by an organization with Israeli backing.

In a press briefing held in Geneva, Thameen Al-Kheetan highlighted the severe moral dilemma faced by the people of Gaza: the decision to either succumb to starvation or risk violent death while attempting to procure food. This poignant depiction brings attention to the dire circumstances created by the recent spate of fatal incidents near the distribution points of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Al-Kheetan emphasized, 'The weaponisation of food resources, coupled with the obstruction or outright denial of access to essential services, not only breaches humanitarian tenets but also constitutes a war crime. In addition, under certain conditions, these actions could embody elements of other grave offenses as per international law.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025