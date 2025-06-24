Controversy Over 'Weaponisation' of Food in Gaza: A War Crime?

The U.N. human rights office issued a stark condemnation on Tuesday, alleging that the 'weaponisation' of food for Gaza civilians constitutes a war crime. This came as they commented on a new aid distribution model implemented by an Israeli-supported group.

The U.N. spokesperson, Thameen Al-Kheetan, revealed that over 410 individuals have been killed while attempting to reach distribution hubs set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since its inception in late May. These figures have been independently verified, Al-Kheetan confirmed to reporters in Geneva.

Highlighting the plight of Gaza's population, Al-Kheetan described the dire choice faced by the hungry: risking death for sustenance. Israel, however, rebuffs these accusations, attributing civilian casualties to the actions of Hamas fighters operating among civilians. The legal determination of these acts falls to a court of law, he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)