Controversy Over 'Weaponisation' of Food in Gaza: A War Crime?
The U.N. human rights office criticizes the 'weaponisation' of food aid in Gaza, labeling it a war crime. Over 410 civilians have died while trying to access aid distributed by an Israeli-backed organization. The U.N. underscores the dire situation facing civilians, while Israel denies war crime allegations.
The U.N. human rights office issued a stark condemnation on Tuesday, alleging that the 'weaponisation' of food for Gaza civilians constitutes a war crime. This came as they commented on a new aid distribution model implemented by an Israeli-supported group.
The U.N. spokesperson, Thameen Al-Kheetan, revealed that over 410 individuals have been killed while attempting to reach distribution hubs set up by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since its inception in late May. These figures have been independently verified, Al-Kheetan confirmed to reporters in Geneva.
Highlighting the plight of Gaza's population, Al-Kheetan described the dire choice faced by the hungry: risking death for sustenance. Israel, however, rebuffs these accusations, attributing civilian casualties to the actions of Hamas fighters operating among civilians. The legal determination of these acts falls to a court of law, he emphasized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
Tension at Sea: Israeli Military Boards Charity Ship
Israeli Forces Intercept 'Freedom Flotilla' Headed for Gaza
Israel says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel, reports AP.