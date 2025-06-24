Assam Beef Controversy: CM Sarma Calls for End to Provocative Acts
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the need to halt the provocative acts of dispersing beef in various locations, cautioning that it could instigate retaliatory actions and communal tensions. He emphasized maintaining peace and suggested such places be kept vegetarian to benefit public health.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed the controversial issue of beef being thrown in certain areas on Tuesday, warning against such provocative acts.
The Chief Minister stressed that such actions could lead to retaliatory incidents, including the placement of pork in Muslim-dominated areas, heightening communal tensions.
He urged for measures to prevent these tensions, advocating for preserving the sanctity of religious sites by keeping them vegetarian, which he also linked to public health benefits.
