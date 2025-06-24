Assam Beef Controversy: CM Sarma Calls for End to Provocative Acts

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed the controversial issue of beef being thrown in certain areas on Tuesday, warning against such provocative acts.

The Chief Minister stressed that such actions could lead to retaliatory incidents, including the placement of pork in Muslim-dominated areas, heightening communal tensions.

He urged for measures to prevent these tensions, advocating for preserving the sanctity of religious sites by keeping them vegetarian, which he also linked to public health benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)