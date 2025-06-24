Left Menu

Trump Administration Aims to Rescind Roadless Rule Amid Forest Industry Debate

The Trump administration plans to revoke a longstanding rule limiting logging in national forests, citing economic benefits and reduced wildfire risk. Environmentalists argue it could harm ecosystems and intensify wildfires. The move has sparked debates on public land management and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced intentions to revoke the nearly 25-year-old roadless rule that restricted logging on national forest lands. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed the plan, highlighting its potential for economic growth and reduced wildfire risk in national forests.

The rule, which was implemented during the final days of Bill Clinton's presidency, has been a point of contention, particularly among Western Republican lawmakers. They argue it has stymied economic opportunities and increased wildfire risks by prohibiting road construction and the responsible production of timber.

This announcement has ignited debates over the management of public lands, with some viewing it as a pathway to economic development and others criticizing it as a land grab that endangers natural habitats. Protests erupted in Santa Fe, emphasizing public disagreement over potential privatization of federal lands, while the Department of Interior expressed hopes for resource development under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

