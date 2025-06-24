Left Menu

US Consulate Condemns Hong Kong's Repression of Independence Day Celebrations

The US consulate in Hong Kong criticized the local government for allegedly repressing Independence Day celebrations organized by American diplomats. Education authorities reportedly advised teachers and students against attending such events. The criticism highlights tensions following the 2020 national security law imposed by Beijing, affecting freedoms and migration trends.

Updated: 24-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US consulate in Hong Kong has voiced strong criticism against the city's government, alleging repression of Independence Day celebrations. This denunciation follows reports that local education authorities had advised teachers and students to refrain from attending events hosted by US diplomats.

In response to inquiries by The Associated Press, the consulate emphasized its disapproval, stating that attempts to label these celebrations as 'unlawful' reflect the Hong Kong authorities' insecurity and fear of freedom. This development occurred after 'Edu Lancet' reported that schools were cautioned about participating in the consulate's events due to concerns over the national security law.

While the Associated Press could not independently verify these claims, the South China Morning Post echoed similar reports of governmental advisories. The national security law, enacted by Beijing in 2020, aims to stabilize the city but has led to a clampdown on dissent and prompted migration among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

