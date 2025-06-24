The US consulate in Hong Kong has voiced strong criticism against the city's government, alleging repression of Independence Day celebrations. This denunciation follows reports that local education authorities had advised teachers and students to refrain from attending events hosted by US diplomats.

In response to inquiries by The Associated Press, the consulate emphasized its disapproval, stating that attempts to label these celebrations as 'unlawful' reflect the Hong Kong authorities' insecurity and fear of freedom. This development occurred after 'Edu Lancet' reported that schools were cautioned about participating in the consulate's events due to concerns over the national security law.

While the Associated Press could not independently verify these claims, the South China Morning Post echoed similar reports of governmental advisories. The national security law, enacted by Beijing in 2020, aims to stabilize the city but has led to a clampdown on dissent and prompted migration among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)