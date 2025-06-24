Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Assault on Dalit Men Sparks Political Backlash

Nine individuals were arrested in Ganjam, Odisha, for assaulting two Dalit men over suspected cattle smuggling. The victims were humiliated and the incident drew significant outrage following viral videos. Political parties have expressed concerns over law and order issues and are calling for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:18 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Assault on Dalit Men Sparks Political Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Odisha arrested nine individuals on allegations of assaulting two Dalit men in Ganjam district, igniting public and political outrage. The victims were subjected to humiliation and inhumane treatment over accusations of cattle smuggling.

Videos of the incident at Jahada in Kharigumma village, showing the men forced to crawl and consume grass, went viral, prompting the Congress party to form a fact-finding committee. Meanwhile, the opposition BJD criticized the state's deteriorating law and order.

Authorities, including DIG Niti Shekhar and SP Suvendu Kumar Patra, confirmed the arrests, promising court trials soon. However, PTI has not independently verified the footage authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025