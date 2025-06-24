Outrage in Odisha: Assault on Dalit Men Sparks Political Backlash

Police in Odisha arrested nine individuals on allegations of assaulting two Dalit men in Ganjam district, igniting public and political outrage. The victims were subjected to humiliation and inhumane treatment over accusations of cattle smuggling.

Videos of the incident at Jahada in Kharigumma village, showing the men forced to crawl and consume grass, went viral, prompting the Congress party to form a fact-finding committee. Meanwhile, the opposition BJD criticized the state's deteriorating law and order.

Authorities, including DIG Niti Shekhar and SP Suvendu Kumar Patra, confirmed the arrests, promising court trials soon. However, PTI has not independently verified the footage authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)