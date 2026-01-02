Left Menu

Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

A man was arrested in Odisha for poaching a protected blackbuck using a live wire trap. Forest officers are pursuing other suspects who fled the scene. Blackbuck meat and organs were confiscated, highlighting the need for enhanced protection efforts for the endangered species in their sole habitat in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:16 IST
Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District
Odisha's Ganjam district became the site of wildlife crime as forest officers arrested a man accused of killing a protected blackbuck. The suspect, Rabindra Kumar Parida, was caught during a raid while others involved in the poaching fled the scene.

During the raid, officials seized approximately 30 kg of blackbuck meat and other animal organs. The operation allegedly involved a live wire trap intended for wild boar, but tragically ensnared a blackbuck, according to Divisional Forest Officer Himasu Sekhar Mohanty.

Blackbucks are revered as symbols of good fortune in Ganjam, their sole habitat in Odisha. Amulya Upadhaya, president of the blackbuck protection committee, called for severe punishment for the wrongdoers to deter future offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

