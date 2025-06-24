Left Menu

Dramatic Night Arrest: Suspect Shot in Phone Snatching Pursuit

Ritik, accused of robbery and murder, was arrested after a dramatic police encounter in Delhi. Identified as a co-accused in Amit Kumar's killing, he resisted arrest, resulting in his injury during police fire. He's linked to previous criminal activities and now faces further charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:53 IST
A dramatic arrest unfolded in Delhi when police apprehended Ritik alias Rohit, accused of participating in a fatal phone snatching attempt. The pursuit left the suspect injured, highlighting his alleged involvement in prior criminal activities.

Ritik reportedly tried to flee during an encounter near Ashok Vihar. As officers moved in, the suspect opened fire, prompting a police response that left him with a gunshot wound. Despite escaping previous charges, Ritik now faces fresh accusations under multiple legal provisions.

Investigations reveal Ritik's history of theft and armed robbery. After being released on bail in an earlier case, his alleged role in this incident deepens his legal troubles, further compounded by new charges under the Arms Act.

