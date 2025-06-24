Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Dowry Death Case Despite Military Service

The Supreme Court refused to exempt a man, convicted of dowry death, from surrendering despite his participation in Operation Sindoor. The court observed that military service does not grant immunity from domestic crimes. The convict was previously sentenced for the dowry-related death of his wife.

The Supreme Court has ruled that participation in military operations does not shield individuals from accountability in domestic crimes. This decision came while the court refused to grant exemption to a man convicted in a dowry death case.

A bench led by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeal against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision that upheld the man's conviction. During the hearing, the convict's attorney highlighted his client's long-standing military service.

Despite his claim of being a participant in Operation Sindoor, the court maintained that such service does not excuse domestic atrocities. Baljinder Singh, the petitioner, was convicted in 2004 for his wife's dowry death, reported two years post-marriage. The Supreme Court has issued a notice and requested responses from involved parties in six weeks.

