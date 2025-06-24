Parliamentary Panel Scrutinizes Judiciary's Ethical Standards Amid Cash Recovery Scandal

In a heated Parliamentary panel meeting, lawmakers expressed their frustration over the lack of action following the discovery of unaccounted cash at a high court judge's residence. They urged the Department of Justice to issue a comprehensive note addressing the incident and demanded stricter ethical guidelines for the judiciary.

During discussions, MPs from various political affiliations questioned why no First Information Report had been lodged and why Justice Yashwant Varma has not faced removal proceedings. They criticized the disparity in accountability, highlighting that government employees face severe penalties for minor infractions while senior judiciary members remain unscathed.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Brij Lal, called for a five-year ban on post-retirement government roles for justices, alongside a complete ethics overhaul. With the issue escalating, the Justice Department was asked to prepare a detailed report for the next meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)