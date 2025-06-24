Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Scrutinizes Judiciary's Ethical Standards Amid Cash Recovery Scandal

A Parliamentary panel meeting on Tuesday questioned the lack of action and accountability following the recovery of unaccounted cash from a high court judge's residence. MPs called for a judicial code of conduct and restrictions on post-retirement government roles, demanding transparency and ethics in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:50 IST
Parliamentary Panel Scrutinizes Judiciary's Ethical Standards Amid Cash Recovery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated Parliamentary panel meeting, lawmakers expressed their frustration over the lack of action following the discovery of unaccounted cash at a high court judge's residence. They urged the Department of Justice to issue a comprehensive note addressing the incident and demanded stricter ethical guidelines for the judiciary.

During discussions, MPs from various political affiliations questioned why no First Information Report had been lodged and why Justice Yashwant Varma has not faced removal proceedings. They criticized the disparity in accountability, highlighting that government employees face severe penalties for minor infractions while senior judiciary members remain unscathed.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Brij Lal, called for a five-year ban on post-retirement government roles for justices, alongside a complete ethics overhaul. With the issue escalating, the Justice Department was asked to prepare a detailed report for the next meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025