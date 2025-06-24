Odisha in Crisis: AICC Highlights Alarming Rise in Crimes Against Women

In Odisha, women's safety has become a pressing concern, as reported by an All India Congress Committee (AICC) fact-finding team. The team alleges a significant rise in crimes against women, including rape, gang rape, and murder, highlighting that such incidents have been particularly prevalent in districts like Kandhamal, Ganjam, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

During a recent visit, led by general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC team engaged with victims' families, local police, and stakeholders, expressing shock over the lawlessness in the culturally rich state. The team voiced discontent with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, pointing out his refusal to engage with the committee and address the grievous issues plaguing the state.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde and the team underscored the collapse of the administrative system, blaming a lack of strict law enforcement for the increasing crimes. They accused the administration of corruption and negligence, stating these issues would be presented before the President of India and Parliament to seek urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)