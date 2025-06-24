National Conference on Estimates Committees Concludes with Roadmap for Fiscal Reform

In a landmark event celebrating 75 years of the Estimates Committee, the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures concluded today at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, Mumbai, with strong calls for institutional synergy, fiscal discipline, public accountability, and digital innovation in governance. The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and attended by representatives from 23 States and Union Territories.

Strengthening the Role of Committees in India’s Democratic Fabric

Delivering the Valedictory Address, Shri Om Birla emphasized the pivotal role of Parliamentary Committees in India’s democracy. Rather than being adversarial to governments, he said, these Committees serve as constructive watchdogs and facilitators, ensuring that public funds are efficiently utilized and policies are designed and implemented to serve the common citizen.

“Committees act as bridges between the executive and the legislature, offering well-informed guidance to enhance governance,” said Shri Birla, while reaffirming their role as “pillars of parliamentary democracy.”

He called for enhanced cooperation between Estimates Committees of Parliament and those of State and UT Legislatures to ensure nationwide coherence in financial oversight.

Technology-Driven Governance and Fiscal Oversight

Highlighting the need to adapt to a fast-evolving digital era, the Speaker strongly advocated for leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and other digital tools to improve budget scrutiny and tracking. Shri Birla proposed equipping Committees with advanced digital capabilities to enable more precise and timely monitoring of government expenditures and public welfare schemes.

“Technology has the power to make governance not only transparent but also real-time. Committees must embrace this to ensure benefits reach the last mile,” he said.

He pointed to successes like Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), which have minimized pilferage and maximized welfare delivery, serving as a model for how Estimates Committees can support technological interventions for better outcomes.

Emphasis on Financial Prudence and Public Welfare

Shri Birla reiterated that the primary function of the Estimates Committees is to ensure that every rupee is spent for the welfare of citizens. He stressed that expenditure review must go beyond financial tracking and also assess the relevance, accessibility, and social impact of government programs.

“Committees must ensure that schemes deliver not just numbers, but justice—especially to marginalized communities,” he stated, urging a citizen-first approach in budgetary reviews.

He emphasized that public representatives, owing to their grassroots connections, possess unique insights into societal challenges, enabling them to effectively align financial planning with real-world needs.

Six Key Resolutions for the Future

The conference culminated in the adoption of six significant resolutions aimed at strengthening the Estimates Committees' role:

Deepening the use of data and technology in financial monitoring. Institutionalizing coordination mechanisms between Parliament and State-level Committees. Creating knowledge-sharing platforms for best practices and policy insights. Promoting public engagement with Committee reports to build trust. Ensuring Committee observations lead to tangible improvements in governance. Encouraging regular thematic reviews of welfare schemes and budget implementation.

Broader Vision for Parliamentary Engagement

Shri Birla also proposed that similar conferences be organized for other parliamentary bodies, including the Privileges Committee, Petitions Committee, and Committee on Empowerment of Women. This would promote inter-legislative dialogue, capacity-building, and adoption of best practices across states.

He highlighted the need to disseminate Committee findings more widely to foster greater public participation and accountability in governance. Building public trust, he said, requires openness, responsiveness, and the decentralization of decision-making processes.

Distinguished Participants and Institutional Support

The conference witnessed participation from several high-ranking dignitaries and legislative leaders:

Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra

Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha

Shri Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairperson, Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India

Shri Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Council

Shri Anna Dadu Bansode, Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Shri Ram Shinde, Chairman, Maharashtra Legislative Council

Shri Rahul Narwekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

They were joined by Chairpersons and members from across the country, senior legislators, experts, and observers.

A Unified Vision for Transparent and Responsible Governance

With a shared theme of “Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration,” the conference laid a forward-looking roadmap for India’s legislative financial oversight bodies.

By embracing collaboration, technology, transparency, and citizen engagement, the deliberations aim to empower democratic institutions, improve policy outcomes, and ensure that India’s financial resources are managed with the utmost integrity and foresight.

As India enters a crucial phase of economic and social transformation, the outcomes of this conference may serve as a blueprint for reforming public finance governance in the world’s largest democracy.