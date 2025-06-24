Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in Modesty Insult Case

The Delhi High Court upheld the acquittal of a man accused under IPC Section 509 of insulting a woman's modesty. The court found that mere assertions of indecent gestures and language are insufficient to constitute the offense, citing the lack of detailed allegations substantiating criminal intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:52 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in Modesty Insult Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed a lower court's decision to acquit a man accused of insulting the modesty of a woman. Justice Amit Mahajan addressed the state's appeal against the 2017 trial court verdict, underlining the insufficiency of evidence against the accused.

In his June 19 ruling, Justice Mahajan emphasized the legal precedent that filthy language or indecent gestures, without a clear contextual framework, do not meet the criteria for an offense under Section 509 of the IPC. The Supreme Court's 2025 verdict served as a reference point in the court's analysis.

Justice Mahajan observed that the prosecution failed to provide specific details of the alleged indecent acts, which meant the criminal intent required to establish the offense was unproved. As a result, the court decided the order of acquittal required no further interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025