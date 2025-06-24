Daring Daylight Bank Heist Shocks Odisha

In a brazen daylight heist, at least five armed dacoits made off with Rs 9.66 lakh from a bank in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon, police reported. The incident unfolded at Gramya Bank's Kuchei branch under Kuliana police station.

Police inspector Madhumita Mohanty confirmed that the masked assailants entered the bank, threatening branch manager Ranjita Soren and cashier Suryaprava Mallick with firearms to gain access to the strong room. Eight customers were in the bank during the attack and were also subjected to threats.

After successfully robbing the bank, the criminals escaped on two motorcycles. Senior officers, including DIG Eastern Range Satyajit Nayak and SP Mayurbhanj Varun Guntupalli, visited the crime scene. An official investigation has been launched, according to Mohanty.

(With inputs from agencies.)