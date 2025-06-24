Left Menu

Daring Daylight Bank Heist Shocks Odisha

A gang of five armed dacoits looted Rs 9.66 lakh from a bank in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The robbers held bank staff and customers at gunpoint before fleeing on motorcycles. High-ranking police officers visited the scene, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:36 IST
Daring Daylight Bank Heist Shocks Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight heist, at least five armed dacoits made off with Rs 9.66 lakh from a bank in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon, police reported. The incident unfolded at Gramya Bank's Kuchei branch under Kuliana police station.

Police inspector Madhumita Mohanty confirmed that the masked assailants entered the bank, threatening branch manager Ranjita Soren and cashier Suryaprava Mallick with firearms to gain access to the strong room. Eight customers were in the bank during the attack and were also subjected to threats.

After successfully robbing the bank, the criminals escaped on two motorcycles. Senior officers, including DIG Eastern Range Satyajit Nayak and SP Mayurbhanj Varun Guntupalli, visited the crime scene. An official investigation has been launched, according to Mohanty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025