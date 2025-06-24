Left Menu

Calls for Judicial Accountability: MPs Demand Action Amid Scandal

MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting questioned the lack of action over unaccounted cash found at a judge's residence, demanding a code of conduct and post-retirement restrictions for higher judiciary members. They urged the Department of Justice to draft a comprehensive report and legislative bill on judicial ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:45 IST
Judiciary
  • Country:
  • India

Several MPs at a Parliamentary panel meeting raised questions on Tuesday regarding the absence of an FIR relating to the recovery of unaccounted cash from a high court judge's residence. They urged the Department of Justice to compile a detailed report on this issue, and sources have confirmed their demand for immediate action.

The committee debated the necessity of a judicial code of conduct and a five-year bar on judges taking post-retirement assignments. MPs expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Law and Justice's silence on these judicial matters. A comprehensive legislative bill addressing these ethical concerns was requested.

Calls for equitable justice were underscored, highlighting disparity when government employees versus judiciary members face corruption allegations. While Justice Varma, against whom the cash allegations were made, denies charges, he was moved to his parent court. Discussions also touched on not appointing judges to private roles immediately after retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

