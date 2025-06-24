Tragic Mishap: Pipeline Worker Electrocuted in Howrah

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 32-year-old worker, Manoj Das, was electrocuted while laying pipelines in Howrah district for West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Department. The mishap occurred in the Mandalpara area of Shyampur gram panchayat.

Authorities identified the victim as Manoj Das, who hailed from neighboring Bihar. He was working on a project to provide drinking water to every household in the region when the accident took place. Das collapsed on the roadside and locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident has prompted an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)