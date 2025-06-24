Left Menu

Tragic Mishap: Pipeline Worker Electrocuted in Howrah

Manoj Das, a worker involved in laying pipelines for West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Department, tragically died from electrocution in Howrah district. The 32-year-old's death occurred in the Mandalpara area while supplying drinking water infrastructure. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. His body was sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:18 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 32-year-old worker, Manoj Das, was electrocuted while laying pipelines in Howrah district for West Bengal's Public Health Engineering Department. The mishap occurred in the Mandalpara area of Shyampur gram panchayat.

Authorities identified the victim as Manoj Das, who hailed from neighboring Bihar. He was working on a project to provide drinking water to every household in the region when the accident took place. Das collapsed on the roadside and locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident has prompted an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

