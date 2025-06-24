C.R. Patil Chairs 15th Empowered Task Force Meeting on Ganga Conservation

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil led the 15th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga conservation, reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring the ecological and cultural vibrancy of the Ganga river system. The meeting, attended by representatives from multiple central ministries and state governments, highlighted recent progress made under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and emphasized a technology-driven, time-bound, and inclusive approach to river rejuvenation.

Review of NMCG Progress and Infrastructure Push

Shri Patil reviewed key achievements by the NMCG, notably appreciating the expedited execution of major infrastructure projects. A significant milestone was marked by the inauguration and foundation-laying of 10 critical projects in Bihar, showcasing the successful coordination among stakeholders across levels. The Union Minister highlighted that such synergy must continue to accelerate progress in other Ganga basin states.

Strengthening Financial Governance in NMCG

The meeting underscored the remarkable strides made in financial governance by the NMCG. Key accomplishments included:

Reduced Pendency of Utilization Certificates.

Resolution of Taxation Issues pending for years.

Effective Implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system.

Additionally, the adoption of insurance surety bonds in place of traditional bank guarantees for bid and performance securities aims to ease financial strain on contractors, enhance participation from a broader pool of bidders, and fast-track project implementation. Shri Patil emphasized the government's continued resolve to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks and enable timely infrastructure delivery.

Protocols for Sustained Zero Sewage Discharge

Acknowledging urban growth and the rise of new drains, the NMCG presented two draft protocols aimed at:

Sustaining Zero Untreated Sewage Discharge Regular Maintenance of Interception & Diversion (I&D) Structures

The Union Minister welcomed these proactive measures and directed District Ganga Committees (DGCs) to be actively engaged in their enforcement and monitoring. He called for constant vigilance to preserve the gains under the Namami Gange Programme and guard against future threats.

Focus on Safety and Performance of STPs

Workplace safety and the effective operation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) were prioritized. Shri Patil instructed the NMCG to:

Ensure regular occupational and safety audits .

Mandate third-party evaluations by reputed institutions such as IIT-BHU (SLCR) and IIT Delhi’s Centre of Excellence .

Conduct regular safety drills and take corrective actions where necessary.

He reviewed the real-time technology-enabled monitoring framework for STPs and expressed satisfaction with its performance.

Launch of New Scientific and Community Engagement Initiatives

Two major initiatives were launched during the meeting to further deepen stakeholder participation and promote evidence-based decision-making:

Riverathon 1.0 Hackathon Conducted in collaboration with Amity University, this national-level competition seeks innovative solutions using technologies such as LiDAR, satellite imagery, and AI. Focus areas include: Floodplain Mapping

Biodiversity Monitoring

Environmental Hazards & Disaster Management Eight Ecological Status and Trends Reports These booklets, developed with the Wildlife Institute of India, offer crucial insights into the health of the following rivers: Ramganga

Gomti

Kosi

Damodar

Yamuna

Ghaghra

Gandak

Sone

They serve as scientific baselines for measuring ecological change and planning future conservation actions.

Collaborative Participation Across Ministries and States

The meeting saw active participation from top-level dignitaries including:

Smt. Debashree Mukherjee , Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital , Director General, NMCG.

Executive Directors of the Namami Gange Mission.

Representatives from the Ministries of Power , Tourism , Housing and Urban Affairs , and Environment, Forest and Climate Change .

Senior officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Their collective involvement reaffirmed the central and state governments’ shared ownership and collaborative intent in the long-term mission of Ganga rejuvenation.

Looking Ahead

Shri C.R. Patil concluded the meeting with a strong message: The rejuvenation of the Ganga is not just a government programme, but a national priority and a moral responsibility. With science, technology, policy, and community participation converging, the path forward looks promising.