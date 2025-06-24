Vigilance Elevated Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu region is stepping up its security measures in anticipation of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, chaired a pivotal security review meeting, directing officers to remain vigilant amidst evolving security challenges.

Senior police figures assessed various district-wise security scenarios, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and strategic improvements. Key findings highlighted recent encounters, intelligence-led operations, and the importance of collaboration with military forces.

In his address, the IGP emphasized the need for ongoing training and a proactive stance against terror threats. He set quarterly operational targets for officers to ensure accountability and effectiveness, reinforcing a commitment to intelligence-led and community-based policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)