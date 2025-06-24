Left Menu

Vigilance Elevated Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Inspector General of Police of Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, led a security review in preparation for the Amarnath pilgrimage. The meeting emphasized counter-terrorism, strategic planning, and coordination with the military. Officers received directives on maintaining high alertness and were assigned operational targets to boost accountability and mission focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:31 IST
Vigilance Elevated Ahead of Amarnath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu region is stepping up its security measures in anticipation of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, chaired a pivotal security review meeting, directing officers to remain vigilant amidst evolving security challenges.

Senior police figures assessed various district-wise security scenarios, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and strategic improvements. Key findings highlighted recent encounters, intelligence-led operations, and the importance of collaboration with military forces.

In his address, the IGP emphasized the need for ongoing training and a proactive stance against terror threats. He set quarterly operational targets for officers to ensure accountability and effectiveness, reinforcing a commitment to intelligence-led and community-based policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025