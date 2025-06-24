Vigilance Elevated Ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Inspector General of Police of Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, led a security review in preparation for the Amarnath pilgrimage. The meeting emphasized counter-terrorism, strategic planning, and coordination with the military. Officers received directives on maintaining high alertness and were assigned operational targets to boost accountability and mission focus.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu region is stepping up its security measures in anticipation of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, chaired a pivotal security review meeting, directing officers to remain vigilant amidst evolving security challenges.
Senior police figures assessed various district-wise security scenarios, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and strategic improvements. Key findings highlighted recent encounters, intelligence-led operations, and the importance of collaboration with military forces.
In his address, the IGP emphasized the need for ongoing training and a proactive stance against terror threats. He set quarterly operational targets for officers to ensure accountability and effectiveness, reinforcing a commitment to intelligence-led and community-based policing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarnath
- Yatra
- security
- police
- Jammu
- terrorism
- training
- operations
- intelligence
- readiness
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism
Vande Bharat Trains: A Revolutionary Link for Jammu & Kashmir
If someone imposes war on us and fosters terrorism, the answer will be surgical air strikes and Operation Sindoor: Adityanath.
Reservation Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir: Cabinet Sub-Committee's Decisive Report
Historic Ride: Vande Bharat Train Connects Jammu and Kashmir to the Nation