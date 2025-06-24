Brazen Heist at Nagpur Press Club

In a bold burglary, a thief targeted the Nagpur Press Club and fled with a mobile phone valued at Rs 1 lakh and cash totalling Rs 54,000. The incident occurred at around 3.20 am on Monday when the suspect reportedly vaulted over the compound wall to gain entry into the premises.

The expensive phone is said to belong to the club's president, Pradeep Maitra, adding a personal dimension to the theft. Rajesh Sakharkar, the manager of the club, promptly reported the crime, leading the Sitabuldi police to register a formal case and commence a thorough investigation.

The authorities are currently examining available evidence and pursuing potential leads to apprehend the culprit. As the probe continues, this incident has raised concerns about security in the area, particularly for places holding valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)