Brazen Heist at Nagpur Press Club

A daring thief burgled the office of the Nagpur Press Club, making off with a Rs 1 lakh mobile phone and Rs 54,000 in cash. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation following a complaint by the club manager, Rajesh Sakharkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold burglary, a thief targeted the Nagpur Press Club and fled with a mobile phone valued at Rs 1 lakh and cash totalling Rs 54,000. The incident occurred at around 3.20 am on Monday when the suspect reportedly vaulted over the compound wall to gain entry into the premises.

The expensive phone is said to belong to the club's president, Pradeep Maitra, adding a personal dimension to the theft. Rajesh Sakharkar, the manager of the club, promptly reported the crime, leading the Sitabuldi police to register a formal case and commence a thorough investigation.

The authorities are currently examining available evidence and pursuing potential leads to apprehend the culprit. As the probe continues, this incident has raised concerns about security in the area, particularly for places holding valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

